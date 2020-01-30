City of North Las Vegas joins national fitness campaign, unveils new outdoor court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is the 100th partner to join the National Fitness Campaign as part of a global movement to encourage healthy outdoor activities and lifestyles in the US.

The Las Vegas City Council and Councilman Brian Knudsen hosted an unveiling event and exhibition on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the new Centennial fitness court for the community to learn more about the National Fitness Campaign and participate in activities.

The Bill Briare Park is located on 650 N. Tenaya Way just off the US 95 freeway.

The following week, the City of Las Vegas Parks & Recreation is offering free workouts and training from fitness ambassadors on how to use the amenities.

The campaign website offers an app you can download to get the most out of your local fitness court workout. The organization says it’s like having a coach in your pocket.

