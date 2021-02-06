City of North Las Vegas hosts pop-up vaccination clinics at senior care facilities

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at two North Las Vegas senior care facilities received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of North Las Vegas administered 120 doses Saturday to residents at Rose Garden Senior Apartments and Owens Senior Apartments. Both complexes are in the one of the hardest hit areas in the Las Vegas valley.

Statistics show the zip code where these two facilities are located — 89030 — has had the fourth most COVID-19 cases in the valley.

City officials say they plan to continue hosting pop-up clinics in the most impacted neighborhoods.

So far, North Las Vegas has administered 12,500 first doses of the vaccine, and has now began administering second shots.

North Las Vegas residents can check their eligibility and sign up for vaccinations by calling 702-342-8417 or by visiting vaxnlv.com.