City of North Las Vegas hosts photography contest in honor of 75th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas is inviting residents to celebrate the city’s beauty and community with a photography contest in honor of its 75th birthday.

📸 Calling all photographers! 📸

The City of North Las Vegas invites residents to celebrate the city's beauty and community with a photography contest in honor of its 75th birthday this month.

Learn more at https://t.co/7kzRZ1qMSQ. #NLV75 pic.twitter.com/dJWsvmrGo2 — City of North Las Vegas (@CNLV) May 17, 2021

Photographers of all ages are invited to enter their best high-resolution images in the contest from May 17 through 31.

Residents can submit their photos with caption information and photographer name, and age if you’re a child, to photos@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

RULES AND RESTRICTIONS

All photos entered must be taken within City of North Las Vegas limits.

Photos may include, but are not limited to:

Landscapes

Architecture

Neighborhoods

People and culture

Activities

Landmarks

Skies

Wildlife

Photos meeting these requirements will be entered into a drawing to win:

Dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse

North Las Vegas swag

Photo displayed on city’s website and social media channels

The City of North Las Vegas will only accept original photographs, no reproductions.

Please note, by submitting your photo, you certify that it is your original work and give permission for the City of North Las Vegas to use your photo in marketing materials, including the City’s website and social media pages.