City of North Las Vegas hiring for 100 part-time positions

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of North Las Vegas is looking to fill 100 part-time summer jobs and will be holding a hiring party.

NLV Parks and Recreation will hold the hiring party on Thursday, April 22 at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane in North Las Vegas. It starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. There will be on-the-spot interviews and snacks for applicants.

The following part-time positions are available: Aquatics Coordinator Lifeguard Pool Manager Water Safety Instructor. The city said it will be up to the employee to pay if they need to be certified to become a lifeguard.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the event at this link.