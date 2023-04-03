City of North Las Vegas ‘I am possible’ graduation on April, 3, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Several graduates were honored in North Las Vegas after completing a substance abuse treatment program through the correctional center.

“I Am Possible” was established in 2021 through the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Grant Program.

It introduces those within the incarcerated community with tools to make more positive choices when they are released from the correctional center. Participants receive individualized treatment plans including cognitive and behavioral therapy.

The graduates have successfully completed the 30-day substance abuse rehabilitation program and are encouraged to continue rehabilitation post-release.

Offenders may enter the program voluntarily or through a court order. The program has a goal of reducing recidivism by 50%.