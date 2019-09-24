City of North Las Vegas announces sale of Faraday Future land at Apex Industrial Park

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of just sold the land owned by Faraday Future at Apex Industrial Park, City Manager Ryann Juden. H&R REIT, one of Canada’s largest fully internalized real estate investment trusts with over $14 billion in assets, purchased the 900-acre property with immediate plans to develop an industrial park. The sale recorded Monday.

“The sale of this land represents the end of a major chapter out at Apex and the beginning of the next phase of realizing the Mayor and Council’s vision for achieving the full potential of this unique economic diversification asset,” Juden said. “The Faraday project was the spark that enabled us to bring infrastructure to Apex, and now the door is open for more businesses and advanced manufacturers to locate in North Las Vegas to create new jobs and industry for our valley’s talented workforce.”

H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high-quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 41 million square feet.

“This is where development is headed in Southern Nevada, and this was an opportunity to partner with the City of North Las Vegas to bring world-class jobs and opportunities to the region,” said Kevin Keating, project manager for the site.

Apex Industrial Park is located approximately 15 miles northeast of downtown North Las Vegas, near the intersection of Interstate 15 and U.S. 93. It spans more than 18,000 acres and is anticipated to create 20,000 direct jobs and 56,000 indirect jobs when fully developed.

Progress continues on the construction of a long-awaited surface water line to bring the first 12 miles of water pipeline to Apex Industrial Park. The pipeline will be built from North Hollywood Boulevard near Interstate 15 to serve the southern portion of the industrial park.

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2020.