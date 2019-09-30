City of North Las Vegas names new assistant police chief

by: Carolyn Williams

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of North Las Vegas announced Monday Captain Jacqueline Gravatt will be its new assistant police chief. Gravatt has been with the department since 2001.

The news comes a little over two months after former assistant police chief, Clinton Ryan, resigned following a DUI arrest.

“Assistant Chief Gravatt is an exceptional leader with a proven record of integrity, honesty and empathy,” said Police Chief Pamela Ojeda. “She understands the balance needed to be an effective police officer in our department: a strong commitment to building relationships with our residents, coupled with a zero-tolerance approach to crime.”

Gravatt’s law career is extensive, starting as a patrol officer with the NLV Police Department in 2001 to completing the FBI National Academy in 2018.

