City of Las Vegas will quash up to 300 outstanding traffic warrants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many as 300 low-income Las Vegas city residents who have minor traffic warrants could have their outstanding arrest warrants quashed.

The City of Las Vegas and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada have teamed up to hold a traffic warrant quashing event on Thursday, Dec. 9. The event will not include DUI or domestic violence warrants, only minor traffic warrants.

“The Las Vegas Municipal Court always has a heavy caseload, and we are glad to partner with the ACLU to offer the opportunity to clear some of our minor traffic cases from the docket,” Las Vegas Municipal Court Chief Judge Bert Brown said.

If eligible, you must sign up in advance at this link.

ACLU will verify warrant status and income level. Community members must be at the event at their scheduled time in order to have the warrant quashed. Individuals will still have to make restitution via fines or community service, but will no longer have outstanding warrants.

“We always advocate for reforming the way fines and fees and low-level offenses are treated throughout the state, so we’re really glad to have this opportunity to work with the Las Vegas Municipal Court to quash some warrants,” said ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah. “Of course, for us, this is mostly about community service and justice, but the timing with the holidays around the corner is really nice too.”

Anyone with questions can send an email to this address: communityvoices@aclunv.org