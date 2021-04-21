City of Las Vegas will offer incentives to attract businesses to ‘Brewery Row’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas sees an opportunity to get in on the craft beer movement and it plans to do it by giving an incentive package to new businesses willing to open in area designated by the city as Las Vegas Brewery Row.

According to a city news release, the incentive bill was introduced at the city council meeting Wednesday and will be voted on later. The proposed package would offer authorization on a temporary basis of the waiver of the liquor license origination charge for qualifying businesses that establish on Brewery Row.

“This new opportunity will be the key to continuing the momentum many pioneer brewers started. I am confident these incentives will attract many who are interested in pursuing their life’s passion and dream,” said Councilwoman Olivia Diaz.

Brewery Row would be in an area downtown where a cluster of craft brewers have already been working. Brewers and tap rooms that are already part of the program include: Crafthaus Brewery, Three Sheets Craft Brew Bar and The Mad Fermentist, Hop Nuts Brewing Downtown, Nevada Brew Works, HUDL Brewing Company, Beer District Brewing, Able Baker Brewing. In addition Tenaya Creek Brewery and Banger Brewing although not in the incentive area are included.

The city also has plans to add Brewery Row banners in front of the designated businesses.