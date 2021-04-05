City of Las Vegas welcomes back residents to community centers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas is welcoming residents back to its community centers across the valley.

The centers, which have been closed due to COVID-19, will reopen to the entire community on Monday, April 5. In the past year, the centers have only been offering assistance to families for the Vegas Strong Academy.

Residents can visit their local community center to take a tour and learn more about the facility and programs.

The Cimarron Rose Center will remain open for Vegas Strong Academy only, according to the city.

During the weeks of April 19 and 26, each center will offer a selection of free classes and events, ranging from fitness to dance and youth sports skills to family movies.

Weight rooms and cardio rooms are open in centers where they’re available, but locker rooms, showers and water fountains are still closed.

Residents are required to social distance and wear masks, in accordance with state mitigation directives.

Reopening plans for senior centers are being finalized and the city plans to release more details at a later date.

City parks, playgrounds, skate parks, courts, exercise and fitness stations remain open. Other facilities that remain open include:

