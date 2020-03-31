City of Las Vegas waives late fees, liens on sewer bills until 30 days after emergency declaration ends

There is never enough money to go around. 90 days delinquent.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas will waive sewer bill late fees and property liens normally filed on delinquent sewer bills until 30 days after the current city emergency declaration ends.

“During these tough times, we realize that those who have lost their jobs or have reduced hours will have difficulty paying their bills and meeting all their obligations,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “The city of Las Vegas is extending what assistance we can to those who need some extra help right now.”

In the meantime, the city asks that those who are employed or not suffering financial hardship continue to pay and remain current on their sewer bills.

City of Las Vegas sewer bills may be paid online at https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/sewer. Those with questions regarding sewer bills, please email the city at sewerservices@lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-1289.