LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas City Council members officially voted to purchase the Animal Foundation building and provide more funding.

The vote was unanimous by the city council on Wednesday.

The proposal would allow the city to purchase the shelter building for $6.3 million and allow for more oversight.

The proposal also involved paying the non-profit $1.4 million and helping it get out of documented financial difficulties.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman led the charge on the changes and spoke ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

“Today’s vote will be the first step towards finding a long-term solution,” Seaman said. “More work is ahead but we are moving on the right track to deliver a shelter that will better serve our residents and animals so thank you all for your hard work.”

Animal Foundation officials said the building purchase would essentially make the local government the non-profit’s landlord however, would not significantly change day-to-day operations.

The Animal Foundation’s contract for shelter services with the city is also up for bid in 2025 at which point the city would then have the option to contract another organization to take on animal shelter services in the area.