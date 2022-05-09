LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They might be a part of your daily walk or a reason to smile on your drive to work. However you notice them, the colorful utility boxes around the City of Las Vegas are about to get some company.

Las Vegas has commissioned 25 artists to continue the AMP Utility Cabinet Painting Program — a beautification effort that started in 2017 and is now continuing in Wards 2, 3, 5 and 6. Previously completed utility boxes were along Maryland Parkway, the Las Vegas Medical District and Sun City Summerlin.

An artist paints a utility box on N. Jones Boulevard on Saturday. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Artwork on utility boxes on Westcliff Drive at Durango Drive. (City of Las Vegas photo)

Artwork on a utility box on Westcliff Drive at Durango Drive. (City of Las Vegas photo)

Artist Annie Lin paints a utiliity box on Westcliff Drive at South Durango. (City of Las Vegas photo)

Artist Annie Lin paints a utiliity box on Westcliff Drive at South Durango. (City of Las Vegas photo)

Artist Annie Lin paints a utiliity box on Westcliff Drive at South Durango. (City of Las Vegas photo)

Artist Annie Lin paints a utiliity box on Westcliff Drive at South Durango. (City of Las Vegas photo)

A total of 242 utility boxes will be painted in this segment of the project. Artists were chosen after their proposals were submitted at three Las Vegas Arts Commission meetings last year.

Las Vegas began setting aside 1% of the city’s capital improvement budget into an arts fund that has paid for projects. The artwork is intended to be “permanent for the lifetime of the utility cabinet,” according to a Monday news release.

The utility cabinets are along city streets covering equipment for Las Vegas Traffic Control, the Las Vegas Valley Water District and NV Energy.

For more information about the AMP Utility Cabinet Painting Program and city of Las Vegas public art, call 702-229-ARTS (2787) or email PublicArt@LasVegasNevada.gov.