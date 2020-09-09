City of Las Vegas updates portal to make access to public records data easier

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you want to know more about the city of Las Vegas’ budget and other public records, you will now be able to do that through an updated open data portal designed to make finding that information easier.

According to a city news release, this is an effort to provide transparency and accountability to the public. The site includes audits, employee salaries, community demographics and public records search and request functions.

The portal, which can be accessed at this link, is easier to navigate, offers downloads and global site search capabilities. It also allows to different applications (API) to talk to each other without manual steps.

The city said the data platform was built on the city’s existing system and will save the city more than $160,000 annually and will help the city maintain its top ranking in the U.S. City Open Data Census.