LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council will vote on a bill to pave the way for cannabis consumption lounges at their council meeting Wednesday morning.

The lounges are defined as businesses that sell or provide single-use, ready-to-consume cannabis products for people over 21 years of age. The products are to be consumed in a designated area on the premises.

Clark County previously approved pot lounges to open at the end of the year, and now Las Vegas is scheduled to vote on its own regulations Wednesday.

If the regulations are approved, 15 licenses will be issued to open a location within city limits.

The regulations within the bill include plans to prevent minors from entering the lounges, safety measures, and a rule prohibiting consumption outside or in public view. There is also a proposed 1,000-foot separation requirement between the establishments so they are not clustered together.

There would be a one-time origination charge of $10,000 for pot lounges attached to a retail cannabis store and $2,500 for an independent one.