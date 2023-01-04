LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released details of a possible sale of almost 1,000 acres of land to the city of Las Vegas for approximately $94 million, or $100,000 an acre.

The land is in the far northwest corner of the valley. It is described by the BLM as land that “abuts the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe’s Snow Mountain Reservation on the west and the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument on the north and east. The parcel is located near the corner of Moccasin Road and Sky Pointe Drive.”

The BLM is asking for the public’s input on the sale. The comment period is open until Feb. 21. Comments should be mailed to BLM Las Vegas Field Office, Assistant Field Manager, Division of Lands, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas 89130.

According to the BLM, 85% of the money the city will pay “will be used throughout Nevada for projects such as the development of parks, trails, and natural areas, capital improvements on Federal lands, acquisition of environmentally sensitive land, hazardous fuels reduction, and landscape restoration projects.”

Another 5% goes to the state of Nevada General Education Fund and 10% to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, according to the BLM.

A Las Vegas city spokesperson said the land “is slated to be a master-planned community” developed by Olympia Companies. The company will need to come before the full Planning Commission or City Council for approval.