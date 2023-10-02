LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is officially opening the Arroyo Vista Park in the east valley with a ribbon-cutting on Friday.

The Arroyo Vista Park includes amenities for horse enthusiasts, such as an equestrian arena, a horse-training pen, and a separate entrance for horse owners to access the arena. The park also includes a playground, soccer field, and restrooms.

The ribbon-cutting will take place Friday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 4755 E. Harris Ave, followed by live entertainment, an equestrian demonstration, children’s activities, and more.

The City of Las Vegas has also made improvements to Harris Avenue, which borders the park and Dell Robinson Middle School to ensure safer pedestrian crossings.