LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The city of Las Vegas announced it will offer an Uber staging area at the City Hall parking garage on 500 S. Main St. which is located near both the Fremont East Entertainment and the Arts districts.

The program is designed to reduce traffic and curbside congestion and allow certified Uber drivers a free place to wait for a ride request, as well as restroom and Wi-Fi access.

Drivers with Uber can access the staging area by providing verification of their status and downloading an app that will enable them to enter the garage. The program

This program is part of the city’s initiative to ease congestion and manage curb space used for passenger pickup and drop-off.