LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year.
The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days.
‘No School Fun Days’ will kick off with the first teacher-in-service day which is on Monday, Jan. 23. Parents and guardians can opt to use the services from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on that day. Prices for childcare vary by location and space will be limited.
Advanced registration is required and open online. For more information call 702-229-7529.
No School Fun Days currently planned are:
- Monday, Jan. 23
- Friday, April 7
- Monday, April 10
- Friday, April 28
Locations:
- Dula Community Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6307 Cost: $20
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515 Cost: $20
- Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702-229-6359 Cost: $35
- Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488 Cost: $20
- Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1100 Cost: $35