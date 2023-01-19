Painting with watercolors is fun anywhere, but there is something special about being out in nature and connecting with what’s around you.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year.

The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days.

‘No School Fun Days’ will kick off with the first teacher-in-service day which is on Monday, Jan. 23. Parents and guardians can opt to use the services from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on that day. Prices for childcare vary by location and space will be limited.

Advanced registration is required and open online. For more information call 702-229-7529.

No School Fun Days currently planned are:

Monday, Jan. 23

Friday, April 7

Monday, April 10

Friday, April 28

Locations: