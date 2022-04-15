LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We all see performers up and down The Fremont Street Experience sharing their talents from circled spots.

“That’s what I do for a living,” licensed performer Eugene Booker told 8 News Now.

To claim a designated location, each entertainer must enter an online lottery for a two-hour time slot, but Booker said many are cheating the system.

“I’ve seen a lot of people get multiple registration numbers,” he explained. “And take circles away from other performers.”

In a proposed bill, The City of Las Vegas said it has evidence of people reportedly creating duplicate or phantom accounts to fraudulently claim circles, or even sell or barter for prime locations.

“It’s been very difficult sometimes,” performer Toney Foote said of the issue. “Sometimes I have to wait out here for like four or five hours.”

However, this could soon change, as the city’s recommending committee will hear a list of proposed amendments to an ordinance last changed in 2015.

It would include requiring performers to provide photo identification during the registration process, along with proof of liability insurance for anything acrobatic or interactive.

The bill also states that any person who violates these rules could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Booker told 8 news Now he would like to see this take effect, so he and others who rely on this work could have a fair chance.

“I wish they would regulate the registration,” Booker said.

“I love entertaining people,” Foote concluded. “I love entertaining everyone around the world.”

The recommending committee will decide Monday whether the bill should move forward onto the full city council for an official vote at a later time.

The full bill can be read below.

For a look at the current performer lottery process, visit this link.