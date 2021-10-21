City of Las Vegas to ceremonially name street after longtime journalist Tom Hawley

Portion of Foremaster Lane to be dedicated to Hawley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear will be joined by Tom Hawley’s family to dedicate a portion of a street in memory of Tom Hawley, a longtime journalist who recently passed away after a fight with cancer.

The dedication will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Foremaster Lane and Bruce Street near Rancho High School where Hawley attended school.

The city uses ceremonial street designations to honor those who have made positive impacts on the Las Vegas community, so it will not constitute an official name change of Foremaster Lane, but honor Hawley’s legacy.

The ceremonial street signs that read Tom Hawley Way, will be placed above the official street signs at Foremaster and Las Vegas Boulevard as well.

Hawley was a member of the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame and an Emmy Award-winning journalist. A graduate of UNLV, Hawley most recently brought Las Vegans news coverage from a helicopter for Channel 3.

Hawley reported in Las Vegas for more than three decades.