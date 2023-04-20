LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If your child has a bit of time Thursday after school, the City of Las Vegas is showing off its new ball hockey rink at Lorenzi Park though a free kids clinic.

No registration is required. Just show up at the rink at 333 W. Washington Ave. The hourlong class runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Kids might need their own sticks and any other equipment, although the city’s post on Twitter announcing the clinic was not specific.

Officially called the VGK Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park, plans for the court were announced during the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend. The Golden Knights helped with the funding, hence the rink’s official name. Construction began in October 2022, and the project was completed in March.

Now, old-timers — especially those who grew up in cold climates and in Canada where hockey is a near religious experience — should not frown over the term “ball hockey.” Let Las Vegas have it. However, for the sake of accuracy, in more sophisticated places the game is called “street hockey.”