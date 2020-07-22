City of Las Vegas sending ‘compliance ambassadors’ to businesses to further enhance state mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To further enhance Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate, the city of Las Vegas will begin sending staff to not enforce, but instead, “provide education and resources” about the statewide mandate to businesses across the valley.

The city stated, in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon, that 100 “compliance ambassadors” will visit Las Vegas businesses to help educate them on health protocols.

“The ambassadors plan to target businesses with high infection rates and have a goal to visit every street-facing business in the next 30 days,” the city tweeted.

While the goal is guidance and education, the city says that businesses failing to comply can face fines and reinspection fees. Ambassadors will report violations to the city Business License staff.

This news comes as Nevada reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths for the second day in a row, 24 of which were in Clark County, and more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Tuesday.

We’ll be enhancing enforcement of the governor’s mask directive by sending out reassigned city staff as “compliance ambassadors” to help educate businesses. — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 22, 2020

Recent checks put business compliance in Nevada at 94%, up from 84% at the time of the agency’s first report. Nine businesses have been issued citations.

The following education and enforcement has taken place in Las Vegas:

Complaints received in city limits: 262

Businesses visited: 1,402

Notices of correction issued: 28

Civil penalty violations issued: 3

The state’s mask mandate, requiring masks to be worn by individuals who are in a public space, has been in effect since June 26.