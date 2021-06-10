City of Las Vegas schedules 3 new pop-up vaccination clinics next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three new pop-up vaccination clinics are scheduled next week, bringing shots to neighborhoods in Las Vegas.
The City of Las Vegas announced the walk-in clinics, which do not require appointments:
- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 2, 900 S. Durango Drive, June 15-16, from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road, near Washington Avenue, June 17, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., courtesy of Immunize Nevada and Albertsons.
- Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St., June 19, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Vaccines at the clinics will be available while supplies last.
The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/.