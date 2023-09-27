LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas released a statement Wednesday regarding broken street lights on a stretch of Charleston Boulevard where a young girl was hit and killed by an RTC bus.

The city said its traffic engineering team is conducting an assessment of the road following the Thursday accident that left a child dead and a woman hospitalized after they were attempting to cross the street near Charleston and Nellis boulevards and were hit by the bus.

In the statement, the city said in part, “We do know that there was some copper wire theft with the street lights near that intersection.”

City maintenance teams have since fixed the street lights and they are operational, according to the statement.

The crash occurred Thursday around 9:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of Charleston Boulevard. Police said a dash camera video and evidence at the scene showed a woman and a child, believed to be between 5 to 10 years old, crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when they were hit.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.