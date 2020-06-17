City of Las Vegas reopens fields for adult, youth sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that it has reopened sports fields for organized adult and youth sports.

The city says that both adult and youth organizations that have permits may now use the fields following COVID-19 closures.

Those utilizing the fields must adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the state and the CDC.

Practices, games and tournaments are all permitted adult sports activities, according to the city. Youth sports are also limited to only permitted user groups.

The city is currently in the fall allocation process. If you are interested in reserving fields or need more information, please call 702-229-PLAY (7529).

The city currently is working on plans to reopen community centers and other facilities and programs. So far, the city’s 28 splash pads, nine skate parks, volleyball courts and basketball courts have reopened.

Most city pools reopened Monday, including the Pavilion Center Pool.

Open swim hours vary by location:

Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Freedom Park, 899 N. Pecos Road, Monday-Friday, 5 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12, 2 and 4 p.m.

Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J St., Monday-Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Monday-Friday, 5 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12, 2 and 4 p.m.

Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, Monday-Friday, 8 and 10 a.m., 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday 12, 2 and 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Monday-Friday, 12, 2 and 7:15 p.m.; Saturday 12, 2 and 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.

