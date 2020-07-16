City of Las Vegas reopens emergency grant program for businesses, $2M available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Business owners have an opportunity to apply for emergency money needed to pay for expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Las Vegas announced the additional $2 million grant Thursday. Businesses can begin applying Monday, July 20 at 9 a.m. at this link. Applications will be accepted until July 31 or until sufficient applications have been received. The business must be located within the city of Las Vegas’ jurisdiction.

This second round of the program includes expanded eligibility requirements. The city is now allowing home-based businesses to apply if they meet the employee threshold requirement of three to 25 full-time employees. In addition, the program will cover any businesses that were open on or prior to March 11, as evidenced by a business license. To be eligible, the business needs to have an active city business license and be committed to upholding all of the recommendations and/or comply with any mandates for reopening from the state of Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District.

After receiving $4 million in funds from the CARE Act, last month, the city created and offered an emergency grant to help city businesses fund expenses associated with personal protective equipment (PPE), facility retrofit for health and safety measures or other expenses reasonably needed to prepare the business for reopening or expanded reopening.

Those grants were awarded to around 1,000 businesses ranging from restaurants and bars to retail and cosmetology establishments. Each grant was approximately $4,000.

“When we were awarded the federal funding for those affected by this pandemic, we wanted to make an impact on our small business community, Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams said. “They have put their life savings, blood, sweat and tears into their businesses only to have an unprecedented pandemic turn everything upside down.”