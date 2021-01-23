City of Las Vegas reminds residents to not feed wildlife at parks, facilities, public plazas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas officials are reminding residents that feeding wildlife in city parks is prohibited.

“Excessive feeding has led to health issues for wildlife and maintenance issues for our parks,” the city stated on Twitter Saturday.

The ordinance, passed in November of 2020, bans the feeding of animals within city parks, recreational facilities and public plazas.

It lists feral animals, such as rabbits, community cats and wildlife, mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians, mollusks, or crustaceans found naturally in a wild state.

The city notes Lorenzi Park and Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs both have sizeable wildlife populations that live in the small ponds.

If an individual is caught violating this rule, they will be issued a $10 fine.

