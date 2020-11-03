City of Las Vegas puts stricter COVID-19 practices in place for City Council meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is taking additional safety precautions during its 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting, according to a news release.

To attend the meeting in person, individuals will need to be medically screened in front of City Hall prior to entering.

All visitors to City Hall will be required to wear a face covering, and social distancing will be practiced inside Council Chambers. Occupancy limitations set by the governor’s directives will be enforced, and that limit has been set at 98 people. Hand sanitizer will be available.

All ceremonial agenda items have been postponed.

The meeting will be broadcast live as normal on KCLV Channel 2 (1002 in HD), the city’s government access television station, and at www.kclv.tv/live.

Public comment will be available for the items on the City Council agenda online at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/councilcomment and via email at meetingcomments@lasvegasnevada.gov. Emails must contain the meeting name, date and item number in the subject. Emails received up to an hour before the meeting will be considered public record, read during the meeting where appropriate and will be included in the backup information.

Once the City Council meeting starts, online comments also can be submitted via www.lasvegasnevada.gov/councilcomment. All comments received during the meeting will be considered public record, read where appropriate and included in the backup information. Comments received on a public hearing item after action has been taken will not be read, but will be included in the backup information.