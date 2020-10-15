City of Las Vegas playgrounds reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas announced Thursday morning that it’s opening its playgrounds after they were closed months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, all playground visitors must follow the governor’s directives as well as Southern Nevada Health District regulations, due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the Las Vegas valley.

“I am happy that we are now able to safely reopen our playgrounds for our families to use immediately,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “I hope that everyone will abide by these guidelines so that the playgrounds will remain open for our children to enjoy.”

Visitors are being asked to follow these steps:

Everyone from 2 to 9 years old is encouraged to wear a face mask. Anyone 10 or older is required to wear a face mask.

Park visitors must maintain a physical distance of 6 feet between individuals from different households and prevent crowding of children.

No food or drink is allowed in the playground area to ensure face masks are always worn.

Know when to stay home – elderly people or people with underlying medical conditions should avoid playgrounds when others are present.

Plan ahead to visit the playground to avoid crowds and waits.

Wash or sanitize hands before and after your visit to the playground.

Please limit your visit to 30 minutes when others are waiting.

Signs are being installed at all city parks this week indicating the maximum occupancy for each playground and safety rules. The National Recreation and Park Association continues to encourage the safe use of parks and open spaces during the coronavirus pandemic, calling parks essential resources for health and wellness.

In addition, the city is working through the directive requirements to resume adult and youth sports competitions, games, matches and league play. The governor’s directive provides guidelines that are under review by the city. Prior to play resuming applicants must receive state approval.