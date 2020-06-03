City of Las Vegas passes ordinance temporarily prohibiting backpacks, large purses at protests and demonstrations

DENVER, CO – MAY 31: A woman stands with a sign attached to her backpack at the Colorado State Capitol during the fourth consecutive day of protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights in hopes of curbing destructive protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that will temporarily prohibit items such as large purses, backpacks and coolers at protests, rallies and demonstrations.

The list of prohibited items include:

large purses

coolers

briefcases

backpacks

fanny packs

cinch bags

luggage of any kind

computer bags

camera bags

strollers, carts or any vehicle propelled by humans, electricity, or mechanical means

Clark County is also looking into proposing a similar temporary ban.

The ACLU issued a statement Wednesday condemning Clark County Commissions proposal to ban backpacks, bags and luggage at public protests saying it will infringe on Nevadans’ to engage in protected First Amendment activities.

According to ACLU attorney Nikki Levy, “The temperature is going to hit triple digits today, and this proposal will limit demonstrators’ access to water, food, medications, and first aid supplies. Without access to these things, people may very well have to choose between their health and safety and exercising their right to protest.”

Commissioners are considering the ban at their emergency meeting Wednesday morning because of recent protests that have turned violent.