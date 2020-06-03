City of Las Vegas passes ordinance temporarily prohibiting backpacks, large purses at protests and demonstrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that will temporarily prohibit items such as large purses, backpacks and coolers at protests, rallies and demonstrations.
The list of prohibited items include:
- large purses
- coolers
- briefcases
- backpacks
- fanny packs
- cinch bags
- luggage of any kind
- computer bags
- camera bags
- strollers, carts or any vehicle propelled by humans, electricity, or mechanical means
Clark County is also looking into proposing a similar temporary ban.
The ACLU issued a statement Wednesday condemning Clark County Commissions proposal to ban backpacks, bags and luggage at public protests saying it will infringe on Nevadans’ to engage in protected First Amendment activities.
According to ACLU attorney Nikki Levy, “The temperature is going to hit triple digits today, and this proposal will limit demonstrators’ access to water, food, medications, and first aid supplies. Without access to these things, people may very well have to choose between their health and safety and exercising their right to protest.”
Commissioners are considering the ban at their emergency meeting Wednesday morning because of recent protests that have turned violent.