City of Las Vegas, Paiute Tribe reach agreement on northwest expansion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the City of Las Vegas continues to grow in the northwest, it is closing in on the Las Vegas Paiute tribal lands.

The city is working closely with the tribe on an agreement that will protect reservation lands, while still allowing the city limits to expand.

An inter-governmental agreement was approved between Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Paiute Council at a city council meeting on April 7.

Some of the bullet points include:

A 1,000-acre job creation zone on tribal land, which will be a joint project between the city and the tribe

The ability to develop a master-planned community on land east of the reservation

The agreement will return more than 3,000 acres of ancestral lands to the tribe

