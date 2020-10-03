City of Las Vegas officials conduct compliance checks at 300 businesses daily

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is ramping up efforts to educate businesses and to enforce Governor Sisolak’s COVID-19 directives. This includes the new capacity guidelines here in our state.

Starting this weekend, the city’s business license officers and compliance ambassadors will visit around 300 businesses in Las Vegas every day. This is to make sure everyone is following the rules, when it comes to Nevada’s new group gathering limit.

Earlier this week, Governor Steve Sisolak adjusted the limit on gatherings from 50 people to 250 people or 50 percent of the capacity of a venue, whichever is less. This applies to both indoor and outdoor venues.

The City of Las Vegas says their compliance ambassadors are observing businesses to see if there are any violations, and then they will educate those business owners.

If there’s a clear violation of the governor’s directive, that’s when the business license officers step in, and those officers have the ability to write citations and issue fines.

The city says this is all meant to help keep customers and employees safe from the coronavirus and to keep businesses open.

The city will also continue monitoring businesses when it comes to the mask mandate and social distancing.

From July 23-29, business license officers issued 48 notices of violations.