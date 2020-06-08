City of Las Vegas offers parking options, including free parking downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re planning a to go to downtown Las Vegas to visit restaurants, attractions or businesses, there are some parking options you might want to know about.

Starting Monday, June 8, the city of Las Vegas has partnered with the Downtown Project to offer free parking for the month of June at the Llama Lot located at 152 N. Ninth Street near

The city has partnered with the Downtown Project to provide free parking through the month of June at the Llama Lot located at 152 N. Ninth St., you can redeem a free offer on the ExploreDTLV by clicking here.

The city is offering a 50-percent discount for all-day parking at some of its lots and garages if customers reserve parking in advance through the ParkWhiz app, or by visiting this link.

There are also touchless options in the garages for transactions. This includes:

Scanning a QR code at the entry to pay for parking using Apple pay and Google pay; and

Waving your hand in front of a sensor to dispense a ticket instead of touching the kiosk.

There is more information at this link with up-to-date reopenings for the city of Las Vegas.