A little floor hockey for the children attending one of the city of Las Vegas’ day camps during 2022 spring break. (City of Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re wondering how to keep your school-age kid busy during spring break, the city of Las Vegas has some options.

The city’s offerings include kids camp, splash camp and musical theatre camp in an effort to help families cope when Clark County School District classes are suspended March 13-17 for spring break.

Here’s the skinny on each camp:

Spring Break Kids Camp: Youths in kindergarten through eighth grade are eligible to attend at six community centers. Camp activities include arts and crafts, sports, games, music, life skills, physical fitness and fun, all supervised by trained staff. Camp hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices vary by location. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Register online for all spring break camps. More information is at lasvegasnevada.gov/Camps.

The camp locations are:

Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road, 702-229-1607; $125.

Dula Community Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6307; $100.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515; $75.

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702-229-6359; $150.

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488; $75.

Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1100; $150.

Splash Spring Break Camp: Ages 6 to 11 can jump in the Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $150 per child. Advance registration is required and limited to 12 participants. Call 702-229-6309 for more information.

Rainbow Company Spring Break Musical Theatre Camp: Song and dance enthusiasts 10 to18 years of age can register for the camp co-sponsored with Contemporary West Dance Theatre. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., plus a performance at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17. The cost is $220 per youth for the full week and includes a camp-provided T-shirt to wear. Advance registration is required. Call 702-229-2787.