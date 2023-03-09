LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas will be offering lifeguard training for American Red Cross lifeguard certifications during the week of spring break at Las Vegas pools.

Training will be held at the Pavilion Center Pool from Monday, March 13 to Thursday, March 16, and at Municipal Pool from Tuesday, March 14 to Friday, March 17.

Prerequisites for the training include:

Be at least 15 years old

300-yard continuous swim (12 lengths of a pool) – a combination of front crawl and breaststroke.

Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs, with hands under the armpits.

Swim 20 yards, surface dive 7-10 feet, retrieve a 10-pound brick, return to the surface, swim with brick to starting point, and exit the water without a ladder within 1 minute, 40 seconds.

Register and complete the required online content before attending the first in-person session. Print progress reports from the Main Menu page for all content completed.

The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pavilion Pool and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Municipal Pool.

The course price of $160 will be discounted down to “free” for those who complete the course, pass the swim test, and commit to working May-August as a city of Las Vegas lifeguard or water safety/swim instructor.

Weekend lifeguard training classes will be available at the Pavilion Center Pool from April 28 to 30 and May 12 to 14. Pavilion Center Pool is located at 101 South Pavilion Center Drive.

One-day training for lifeguards who need to renew their certification will also be offered between March and May.

To sign up for any of the courses offered, visit this website.

The city needs approximately 60 lifeguards, 30 water safety instructors, and five pool managers for the upcoming summer. Interviews will be held immediately after class completion or at upcoming hiring fairs.

Those who already hold current lifeguard certification and/or water safety instructor certification can apply online.