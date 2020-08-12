City of Las Vegas offering 6 Vegas Strong academy sites for child care, distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Registration is underway for parents in need of child care options in the city of Las Vegas. The city will have six Victory Strong Academy sites that will also support children with their distance learning if they can’t be at home.

The academies are for students in kindergarten through 8th grade and will be open at the following sites Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m and will last through the fall semester:

Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave.

Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive

According to the city, space is limited due to social distancing and other safety guidelines mandated by the governor’s directives. Temperature checks, social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing protocols will be adhered to at Vegas Strong Academy locations. In addition, staff at the locations will be wearing face coverings.

Recently Clark County and North Las Vegas announced similar programs.

The cost for all academies is $20 per day per child, or $100 per week. There is also a $20 registration fee. You can register at this site starting Aug. 12 or call (702) 229-2273 for more information. Financial aid is also available. You can call (702) 229-6307 for more information on how to qualify.