City of Las Vegas: ‘No personal data was taken’ in computer network attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas says all of their data systems in their computer network are functioning as normal, after a cyber hack occurred in the city’s network Tuesday morning.

The city’s IT department assessed the cyber compromise and believe that no data was lost and no personal data was taken during the hack.

The City of Las Vegas provided an updated statement with the new information:

“Following yesterday’s cyber compromise, the city of Las Vegas has resumed full operations with all data systems functioning as normal. Thanks to the city’s software security systems and fast action by the city’s Information Technologies staff, the city was fortunate to avoid what had the potential to be a devastating situation. The city does not believe any data was lost from its systems and no personal data was taken. The city is unclear as to who was responsible for the compromise, but city staff will continue to look for potential indications.” David Riggleman, City of Las Vegas Communications Director

David Riggleman, the communications director for the city, said Tuesday that the city reacted quickly to protect their data systems.

They have not yet identified who conducted the cyber attack.