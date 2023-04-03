LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Phase two of a one-stop shop homeless resource center project continued to move forward on Monday.

The City of Las Vegas took to its Twitter page to announce the next steps in offering the unhoused population direct access to medical, housing, and employment services through the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.

Courtyard Homeless resource center

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (Credit: The City of Las Vegas)

The resource center is located at 314 Foremaster Lane near Las Vegas Boulevard and is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

The initial phase opened in 2017, and in early 2022, the city opened an expansion of the courtyard which included a covered sleeping area allowing for 800 guests at a time.

In 2021, more than 6,500 individuals accessed services at the Courtyard, according to the City of Las Vegas’ Twitter page.

Pet kennel offered at The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center project (City of Las Vegas)

The second phase will include an administration building, a pet kennel, and a parking lot.

The administration building will house laundry services, additional showers, and office space.