LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas teamed up with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other agencies for a town hall Thursday to address ways to combat crime in the northwest valley.

“With the increased population in this area,” northwest valley resident Mike Heryla said. “Crime has increased.”

“A lot of thefts,” Heryla added. “A lot of jumping over walls.”

Heryla and his wife, Veronica, are a few of many who attended a special town hall Thursday to address any issues at hand while discussing ways to solve them.

“The number one issue we heard from constituents,” City Councilwoman for Ward 6 Nancy Brune said. “Was their concern about public safety in the area.”

Councilwoman Brune helped organize the event, which touched on topics like overall crime, solutions for the homeless population, police staffing and response, along with efforts to connect with the community.

“The whole point is to build some sort of relationship,” Councilwoman Brune said. ‘Which hopefully begins to build trust.”

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill called this one of many efforts to tackle a rise in violence across the valley.

“The bottom line is we are experiencing a pretty significant rise in homicide right now,” Sheriff McMahill said. “As we sit here, we have 35 in the city.”

Many who attended told 8 News Now they would like to see more action taken to combat trouble in their neighborhood, while the Herylas called this a good first step to get the tools they need to feel safe.

“It’s not welcome,” Heryla said of the crime. “That’s for sure.”

“I’m glad we’re here tonight,” Veronica concluded.

Civilian employees with LVMPD were also there to help people form neighborhood watch organizations and give them tools to keep their homes safer.

Event leaders told 8 News Now this was the first of many similar events they hope to hold in the future in different parts of the valley.