LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas and Las Vegas Fire Rescue are continuing to respond to weather-related incidents throughout the valley.

On X, the City of Las Vegas tweeted that cleaning crews will be out throughout the weekend in areas impacted by flooding. The following parks are closed due to damage:

Mayfair Park

Field 7 at Kellog Zaher Sports Complex

Barkin’ Basin Park

The Las Vegas Fire Department also tweeted on X that its crew responded to 24 swift water rescue events, including:

30-35 vehicles stranded in water

10-12 people rescued from standing or moving water.

To learn how the Las Vegas Fire Department trains for flooding situations in the valley, check out this video.