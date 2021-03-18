City of Las Vegas looking to hire for 300 summer jobs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a job, this might interest you. The city of Las Vegas will be hiring for 300 summer positions.

The city needs people to work full-time in Parks and Recreation and the jobs include front desk/cashier, site leader, lifeguards, aquatics instructors, pool managers, laborers and more.

The city will host interview sessions on March 27 and April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the city of Las Vegas Human Resources Office located at 833 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

Applicants who submit an application and pre-register will be contacted via e-mail to self-schedule an interview time slot prior to the event. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is encouraged.

To register and apply for summer positions visit the city website here. To register and apply for aquatics positions visit the city website here.