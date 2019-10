LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve ever dreamed of being a firefighter — here’s your chance. The city of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department is looking for firefighter trainees.

WANT TO BE A LAS VEGAS FIREFIGHTER? Applications for Firefighter Trainee for @LasVegasFD opens TODAY thru Nov. 11.



Learn how to apply and what the firefighters academy is all about by watching an informational video on OUR Facebook page anytime: https://t.co/YrtE7my4gP. pic.twitter.com/TJdSckhJs3 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 28, 2019

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 11. For more information, click this link.

Applicants need to be at least 18 years and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Applicants must also attach a copy of their valid driver’s license to the application.