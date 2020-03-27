City of Las Vegas looking at Cashman Field as potential location to serve homeless

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — City of Las Vegas officials are discussing the possibility of using Cashman Field as a location to help continue the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center’s mission, a spokesman told 8 News Now.

After a Catholic Charities’ client tested positive for COVID-19, the shelter closed, and the Courtyard stepped up to assist with those in need. The city noted the Courtyard is still open and had 565 people helping shoulder the load.

In a statement, the city disclosed, “The Southern Nevada Health District is coordinating the screening of individuals who may have come in contact with the homeless man who tested positive for the Coronavirus while at the Homeless Courtyard and Catholic Charities. The city is also working with Clark County and local homeless providers to expand the Courtyard operations onto Foremaster Lane to aid and expedite the screening process for those who may have been in contact with this individual.”

While additional locations are being scouted to house the city’s homeless, like Cashman, the Courtyard is working to ensure all those in its care are staying healthy by implementing safety guidelines.