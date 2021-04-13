City of Las Vegas lists summer camps available for youth ages 3-16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Registration for summer camps available through the City of Las Vegas is gearing up, with online registration now open and walk-in registration starting on Thursday, April 15.

There are several options for youth ages 3-16. For details, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/Camps.

Walk-in registration starts at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the city’s community centers and cultural centers. See the list of recreation summer camps for different age groups below, followed by other camps offered by the city.

Recreation Summer Camps

Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 6, 2021, excluding holidays.

Cost: $100 per child ($150 for Junior Lifeguard Camp and Tot Camp)

Financial aid is available. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Online registration is open.

Camp activities will include arts and crafts, sports, games, music, life skills, physical fitness and fun, all with trained adult supervision. Register online here. A health screening, face covering and social distancing will be required. Tot Camp is for ages 3-5; Kids Camp for ages 5-11; and Teen Camp for ages 12-14. For more information, see below or call 702-229-PLAY (7529).

Kids Camp Locations (ages 5-11)

Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1100.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.

Stupak Community Center, 215 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488.

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St., 702-229-6374.

Cimarron Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road, 702-229-1607.

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702-229-6359.

Tot Camp Locations (ages 3-5)

Tot camp is $150/week or $80 for mornings only and $80 for afternoons only.

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702-229-6359.

Teen Camp Locations (ages 12-14)

Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1100.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.

Stupak Community Center, 215 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488.

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St., 702-229-6374.

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702-229-6359.

Adaptive Camp Location

Dula Community Center, 451 Bonanza Road, 702-229-1516.

Also offered through the City of Las Vegas:

Junior Lifeguard Camp (ages 11-14)

Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $150/week.

Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

This is an American Red Cross program in which successful participants will learn essential pool lifesaving skills and Junior Lifeguarding certification. Participants will bring a swimming suit, towel, change of clothes, lunch, snacks and beverages to camp daily. Each class limited to 10 students. Camp will be offered June 7-11, June 21-25, July 5-9, July 19-23 and Aug. 2-6. Junior Lifeguard registration is open now; register online here.

Cultural Arts Summer Camps

Space is limited; advance registration is required. For questions on cultural arts summer camps, please call 702-229-ARTS (2787).

Rainbow Company Youth Acting Summer Workshop (ages 8-11)

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 7-18, 2021.

Cost: $225/student.

Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St.

Rainbow Company Youth Acting Summer Workshop is a highly concentrated theatrical experience for students ages 8-11. This two-week, full-day workshop will spark imaginations. Your student will build confidence, increase self-esteem, discover hidden talents, develop teamwork, and foster creativity. This theatre workshop culminates in a presentation at the Charleston Heights Arts Center Friday, June 18, at 6 p.m. Click Here To Register.

Performing & Visual Arts Summer Camp For Kids 2021 (ages 10-15)

Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 7-July 17, 2021

Cost: $400/student.

West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

The 25th Annual Performing & Visual Arts Summer Camp for Kids (PVAC) will offer art instruction in the disciplines of dance, music, theatre, video production and photography. PVAC is a cultural and performing arts conservatory designed for students 10-15 years of age, in the best practices of mentoring, character building, and civic engagement. This program provides community youth in West Las Vegas an opportunity to participate in a structured arts curriculum created to strengthen and reinforce the processes of learning, retention and service. Each student will receive intensive, multidimensional training in the areas of physical activity, competence and achievement, self-definition, creative expression, and positive social interactions with peers and adults. The curriculum is comprised of five interrelated artistic programs: Theatre Arts/Drama and Creative Writing; Music (African Drumming and Vocals); Dance; Video Production, Photography and a Community Arts Project. Registration is by application only through the West Las Vegas Arts Center. Please click here to request an application; all applications are due by Friday, May 28.

Rainbow Company Teen Acting Intensive (ages 12-16)

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 21-July 2, 2021.

Cost: $225/student.

Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St.

Rainbow Company Teen Acting Intensive is a highly focused theatrical experience for students ages 12-16. This two-week, full-day intensive will spark creativity through various theatre arts experiences that will hone acting skills. Your student will build confidence, increase self-esteem, discover hidden talents, develop teamwork, and foster creativity. This acting intensive culminates with a 25-minute showcase at the Charleston Heights Arts Center Friday, July 2, at 6 p.m. Click Here To Register.