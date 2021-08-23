City of Las Vegas launches rental assistance program for residents facing eviction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas announced a new hotline and a program to provide rental assistance to residents facing eviction. Financial help can be provided for as long as 18 months.

The new hotline (702) 229-5935 which launches today is for city residents who are facing eviction or who wish to apply for the Rental Assistance for Tenants (RAFT) program. The phone line operates Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Households must meet certain requirements to get rental assistance which also covers other expenses such as energy costs. The household must be within the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction and have an income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Other criteria:

One or more individuals in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship during, or due, directly or indirectly, to the coronavirus pandemic.

One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The household is a low-income family such as defined by the U.S. Housing Act of 1937. This link provides details on criteria and applying for assistance.

If you have questions, you can email: CLVrent@lasvegasnevada.gov.

For those who do not have access to a computer, you can go to the following locations for in-person assistance.