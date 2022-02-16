City of Las Vegas launches one-stop-shop for easier access to community events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is now a one-stop shop for those wanting to discover all that the City of Las Vegas has to offer.

From cultural and recreational activities to educational offerings, the new Discover Las Vegas webpage gives community members access to sign up for classes or check out event listings with the help of colorful tools such as the community calendar.

New Discover LV webpage offers access to community events and activities

Mayor Carolyn Goodman encourages all community members to take a look at the features the new webpage offers.

 “I invite everyone to visit our new webpage and pick up a guide to sample the fun and excitement when you Discover Las Vegas,” said Mayor Goodman.

In addition to the webpage, the city has published a Discover LV magazine that is available at the city’s community centers and soon in Spanish through El Tiempo newspaper.

Those wanting to discover all of the city’s recreational, cultural and educational offerings can take a closer look at the website by clicking HERE.  

