LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050.

Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first implemented in Sweden in the 1990s and has been introduced in over 45 U.S. cities.

“It seems like every day we wake up to news of another terrible crash on our increasingly busy roadways,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “Working together in a community-wide effort is how we will develop strategic solutions to put a stop to these tragic and often senseless fatalities.”

The city will be hosting several community events to encourage residents to share their feedback through the Vision Zero survey and become a part of the initiative.

You can access the survey here. For more information about the initiative, visit this link.