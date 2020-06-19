City of Las Vegas issues additional safety guidelines for youth sports leagues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas issued additional safety guidelines for organized youth sports leagues after welcoming them back onto the practice field. Currently, city fields may only be used for practice.

The following are the newest guidelines to keep teams safe:

Participants must practice social distancing, keeping at least six feet between individuals

More than 50 people may not gather

No sharing equipment

No concessions allowed at city fields until further notice

Las Vegas also announced it will reduce the number of practices. This is meant to stave large groups from gathering and waiting for fields to become available.

The city said it is currently working on reopening plans for other facilities and community centers.