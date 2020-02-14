City of Las Vegas hosts meeting focused on prevention of deadly fires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire prompted the City of Las Vegas to host an informational meeting Thursday. More than a hundred rental property owners and managers were there in hopes of making sure they can prevent another tragic fire.

Property owners and managers learned the basic requirements. They say they want to do their part to make sure their residents are safe.

Kim Goldstein owns a rental property in Las Vegas. She is one of many who attended the rental property fire safety and maintenance session Thursday at City Hall. She wants to make sure her building is up to code.

“Education is always important that is a big thing,” Goldstein said. “I wanted to find out what are the requirements.”

Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Nolan says people are trying to be proactive following the deadly Alpine Motel Apartment Fire in December. In the last 15 years, there have been 74 fire-related deaths in the city.

“People began to reach out because they want to make sure they know what they can do,” Nolan said. “Today was designed as an informational outreach because people will have questions about their buildings and how they can make them safer in wake of recent tragedies.”

From fire safety to maintenance requirements, the city covered the basics before taking questions. The city also got feedback on an upcoming rental inspection and registry plan that was proposed earlier this month.

Many came down to simply make sure they are doing everything right.

“I wanted to keep up with any new regulations since the Alpine incident,” said Brian Kelly — Bargain Motel Owner. “We are up to code on everything as far as I know.”

The city does plan to hold another meeting like Thursday’s on March 12th.